William Blair Weighs in on Duluth Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

