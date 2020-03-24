William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

PTON stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $39,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

