William Blair Comments on Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.17 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,056.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

