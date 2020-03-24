William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

