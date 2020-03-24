WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNBLF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

