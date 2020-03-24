Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.79, approximately 1,316,719 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 440,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
