WESCO International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of WCC opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

