Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$25.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

SU stock opened at C$15.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.00. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

