Weidai (NYSE:WEI) versus Hexindai (NYSE:HX) Critical Analysis

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai 12.71% 14.56% 7.33% Hexindai -214.46% -25.57% -20.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weidai and Hexindai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weidai currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 357.63%. Given Weidai’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weidai is more favorable than Hexindai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weidai and Hexindai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $569.19 million 0.15 $87.50 million $1.59 0.74 Hexindai $61.33 million 0.31 $5.53 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Risk & Volatility

Weidai has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weidai beats Hexindai on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

