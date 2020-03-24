Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weidai Ltd. provides lending services. The Company offers micro-lending, automobile finance, short term loans and credit cards services. Weidai Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Weidai alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weidai from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE WEI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Weidai has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weidai will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weidai (WEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.