Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 239,243 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.