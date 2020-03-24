Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.92, 9,830,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,423,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

