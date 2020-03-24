Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VIOT. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.