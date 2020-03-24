Viela Bio (VIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

VIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.