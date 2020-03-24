Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.17% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.