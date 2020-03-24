Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 490 to GBX 420. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vesuvius traded as low as GBX 321.80 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 331.80 ($4.36), with a volume of 29726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.51).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 565.40 ($7.44).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 439.81. The stock has a market cap of $884.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vesuvius PLC will post 4931.5949275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

