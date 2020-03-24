Vermillion (VRML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vermillion stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Vermillion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.14.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

