Vermillion (VRML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Vermillion stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Vermillion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.14.
About Vermillion
