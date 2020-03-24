Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

