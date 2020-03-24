Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.