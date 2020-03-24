Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

