ValuEngine Upgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $957.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

