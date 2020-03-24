ValuEngine Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

IGT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $927.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

