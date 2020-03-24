ValuEngine Downgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,351,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

