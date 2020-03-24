ValuEngine Downgrades WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut WPX Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.