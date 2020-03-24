ValuEngine Downgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NL opened at $2.45 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in NL Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NL Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NL Industries by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NL Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NL Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

