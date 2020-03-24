ValuEngine Downgrades International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
International Baler stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. International Baler has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
International Baler Company Profile
