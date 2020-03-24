ValuEngine Downgrades International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

International Baler stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. International Baler has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Get International Baler alerts:

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.