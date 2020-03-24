ValuEngine Downgrades Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Dorel Industries in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $653.44 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.