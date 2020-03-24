Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 10.2%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.85, approximately 1,787,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,185,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

