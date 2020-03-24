Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 274.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $115,642.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,409.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.00. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

