United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Trading Down 9.2%

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $74.95, approximately 12,005,296 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,733,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

