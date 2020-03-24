UGI Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in UGI by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

