Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.52.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.