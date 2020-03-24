UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UBEOY stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

