Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 4.30 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 14.20

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.19% -25.73% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 637 2289 2853 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.02%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 109.03%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Twin River Worldwide is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

