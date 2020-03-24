TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Down 10.5%

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $32.35, 993,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 144,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $6,738,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $33,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares worth $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,792,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

