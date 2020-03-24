Trican Well Service Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.73 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,075.60.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

