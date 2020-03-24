TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Insider Alexander Mettenheimer Buys 1,000 Shares

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) insider Alexander Mettenheimer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £5,710 ($7,511.18).

TR European Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 589.86 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.19. TR European Growth Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9.74 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038.72 ($13.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

