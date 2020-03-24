Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.83, 4,335,551 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,932,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,750,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

