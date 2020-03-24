TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

