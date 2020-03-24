Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

