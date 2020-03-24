The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.68, approximately 502,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 165,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The India Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 48,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.