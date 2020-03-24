The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Price Down 7.9%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) shares dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 1,599,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 506,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

