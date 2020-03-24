The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

ENSG opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

