TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Analysis

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 220.26%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.02%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $8.27 million 8.44 -$21.09 million N/A N/A iCAD $31.34 million 4.85 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -19.41

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELA Bio beats iCAD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

