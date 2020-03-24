TD Securities Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.80.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$46.72 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$47.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5900005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

