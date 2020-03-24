Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Shares Down 8.4%

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $33.51, approximately 4,590,270 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,299,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

