TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $6,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

