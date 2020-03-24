T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

TMUS stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

