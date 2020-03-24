Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCR. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.59 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.