SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,267,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

